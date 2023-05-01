Thundercat performs on the third day of the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Union Station and the WWI Museum and Memorial begins to return to normal, the Kansas City Sports Commission is looking toward 2026.

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe announced he and his wife met with a group of representatives from FIFA while in Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft.

FIFA attended the Draft to see how Kansas City handled the massive event.

According to Front Office Sports, Kansas City had the second highest Draft attendance over the past eight years.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that 312,000 fans attended the three-day event. Nashville is the only city to top that number. The city hosted 600,000 fans during the 2019 NFL Draft.

FIFA is certainly interested in events in Kansas City.

Kansas City, Missouri, is a host city for the 2026 World Cup. FIFA made the announcement about 10 months ago.

KC is one of 11 cities in the United States to host the 2026 World Cup. Mexico will have three host cities, and Canada will have two.

United States

Seattle

San Francisco

Los Angeles

KANSAS CITY

Dallas

Atlanta

Houston

Boston

Philadelphia

Miami

New York/New Jersey

Mexico

Guadalajara

Monterrey

Mexico City

Canada

Vancouver

Toronto

The last time World Cup matches were played in the United States was in 1994 when an average of 69,174 fans attended matches across nine cities.

FOX Sports is the home for World Cup coverage for the 2026 games in North America.