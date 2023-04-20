KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL Fans are coming to Kansas City next week to see some of the league’s future stars at the NFL Draft.

While much of the event will be focused on Union Station, current and former NFL stars are planning to meet fans elsewhere in the city.

This is the schedule of athletes making appearances at Verizon Store locations across the metro.

Bijan Robinson, Draft Prospect Wednesday, April 26 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Barrytowne Verizon Store 6505 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO



Jamaal Charles, Former KC Chiefs running back Thursday, April 27 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Liberty Verizon Store 8501 N Church Rd, Kansas City, MO



Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs running back Friday, April 28 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Oak Park Verizon Store 11868 W 95th St, Overland Park, Kan.



Christian Okoye, Former KC Chiefs running back Saturday April 29 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Legends Verizon Store 10621 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, Kan.



Fans can also stop by and play Verizon’s Mobile Escape Room game to win a $10 NFL Shop Gift card during appearances. Plus, snap a picture in front of a mock draft podium while you’re there.

Other current NFL Stars and Legends will be available for autographs and pictures at the NFL Draft Experience throughout the event. The NFL Draft Experience is located near the WWI Museum and Memorial across from Union Station.