KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Sports Commission and the Chiefs have worked years to bring the NFL Draft to Kansas City.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt says he’s proud of what the rest of the NFL and the world will see beginning Thursday evening.

“It’s so special for the Chiefs organization and really the city of Kansas City. This has been a day we’ve been anticipating for four or five years and to see it come together is absolutely amazing,” Hunt said during an interview with FOX4 on the red carpet at the NFL Draft.

Hunt gave a special shoutout to Chiefs Kingdom which showed up and represented both the NFL team and Kansas City.

“The turnout from the fans is incredible. This venue here at the WWI Memorial and Union Station is, I think, a perfect place to host it. It’s really a great day for Kansas City to shine,” Hunt said.

NFL Draft organizers agreed and said the large area provided all kinds of creative opportunities like the largest Draft Theater stage in front of Union Station.

The WWI Museum and Memorial also provided space to branch out for the NFL Draft Experience.

“I’ve had a chance to walk around. That was one of the fun things, walking and seeing all of the fans enjoying the NFL Experience set up here behind the memorial and, of course, people are getting ready in anticipation of the draft here on the other side in front of Union Station,” Hunt said.

The 2023 NFL Draft will highlight Kansas City like never before.

While Hunt was happy to talk about the event, he wasn’t ready to share tips on who the Chiefs may draft Thursday evening.

“I told Brett [Veatch] like I always do, make the decision that’s in the best interest of the organization. That’s what we want to do tonight,” Hunt said.

Unless the Chiefs trade, the organization will be on the clock for the final pick of the night on Thursday.