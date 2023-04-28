KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jonas Brothers dropped a new single during the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, and fans couldn’t be happier.

The single is called “Celebrate.”

The Jonas Brothers broke the news Monday that they planned to appear at the Draft in Kansas City.

The Grammy-award-winning group joined host Rece Davis, along with “College GameDay” analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.

“Congrats to all of the players at the @nfldraft tonight!” the band wrote on Instagram.

The new Jonas Brothers record simply called “The Album” will be available next month. It is being produced by Jon Bellion.

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas just wrapped five shows at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway last month. Each night focused on a different album, including “Jonas Brothers,” “A Little Bit Longer,” “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” and “Happiness Begins.”

Three other concerts will follow the Jonas Brothers appearance at the Draft this weekend.

Fall Out Boy took the stage after the final draft pick Thursday night. Friday night, Mötley Crüe will headline the concert after Round 3. Thundercat will wrap up NFL Draft weekend Saturday evening.