KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jonas Brothers will make an appearance Thursday at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

The band announced on Twitter that they will appear during the first night of the draft to kick off the festivities and release their new single “Celebrate.”

The three brothers will be a part of ABC’s 2023 coverage with the College Gameday crew of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, and former Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard, according to UPI.

The NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

The second and third rounds are slated for Friday, and Round 4-7 will be on Saturday.

The NFL previously announced the headliners who will perform during Draft weekend’s concert series.

On Thursday night, Grammy-nominated band Fall Out Boy will take the stage after Round 1. On Friday night, rock band Mötley Crüe will headline the concert after Round 3. The iconic band is currently on tour, playing in stadiums around the world.

Finally, Saturday night, bassist and vocalist Thundercat will wrap up NFL Draft weekend, performing after the last pick in Round 7.