KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has announced some special guests who will help announce picks at the 2023 NFL Draft, and many of them are kids from right here in the Kansas City area.

While a few fans will have the exciting opportunity to announce the Chiefs’ picks, several local students and athletes will share draft picks for other NFL teams.

Volunteer Christopher and 16-year-old Shane from Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City will help make the eighth pick from the Atlanta Falcons in the first round.

The NFL said Shane lost his father to brain cancer but formed a special bond with Christopher through Big Brothers Big Sisters. The nonprofit is a longstanding partner of the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative.

Several Kansas City-area youth football players will also take the stage for a first-round pick on Thursday.

For the 20th overall pick from the Seahawks, six local student athletes from North Kansas City, Leavenworth, Lee’s Summit West, Park Hill, Center, and Bishop Miege high schools will join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to announce Seattle’s selection.

Additionally, seven local athletes from Bishop Miege, Liberty North, Mill Valley, Platte County, Raytown and Lee’s Summit high schools will hand NFL prospects their New Era draft cap after their selected.

Ava Palmer, a 12-year-old from Lee’s Summit, will help the Carolina Panthers share a pick at the NFL Draft. Ava is GENYOUth’s NFL Play 60 representative.

Ten-year-old Isabella, a Kansas City resident who is on the autism spectrum, will represent KultureCity when she announces a pick for the New Orleans Saints.

The nonprofit KultureCity trains staff and certifies venues for sensory-inclusive modifications. The organization will be on-site at the NFL Draft with volunteers handing out sensory bags and offering two mobile sensory rooms.