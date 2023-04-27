KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have a special club made up of more than two dozen musicians who are intertwined with the beat of Kansas City’s favorite NFL team.

The Chiefs Rumble drumline attends events like the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium throughout the season.

The Rumble works to hype Chiefs fans before, during and after games. They also make appearances at events around the metro and even traveled to South Beach and the Super Bowl to be a part of the celebration.

Each musician has to apply and go through an audition process before they become a part of the drumline.