Spicin’ Foods creates special barbecue sauce with team-specific labels for the NFL Draft. (PHOTO provided by Spicin’ Foods)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of visitors to Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft expect to enjoy a taste of Kansas City barbecue.

Now they’ll be able to try a special limited edition BBQ sauce made just for the big event.

Spicin’ Foods worked with the NFL to create the Limited Edition NFL Draft BBQ Sauce.

The local sauce maker is known for creating all kinds of memorable barbecue sauces and its popular hot sauce called, “Da Bomb.”

The NFL Draft sauce is an original recipe that is labeled with custom artwork made for each NFL team. The specially-labeled team bottles will be available for fans to buy at the draft beginning Thursday, April 27.