Construction on the 2023 NFL Draft stage continues at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Ken Price/FOX4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Metro restaurants set up and are ready to serve the thousands of hungry fans attending the 2023 NFL Draft this week.

There is something for everyone available in the area near Union Station, the WWI Museum and Memorial, and the NFL Draft Experience.

This is the official list of the 20 restaurants that the NFL included in the event.

Baba’s Pantry

Baba’s Pantry describes itself as an authentic Palestinian-American deli and cafe.

The restaurant offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options and is known for its selection of hummus, pita bread and pita chips.

A full menu can be viewed at babaspantrykc.com/menu.

Bloom Baking Company

Bloom Baking Co. has served Kansas City for more than a decade.

The bakery specializes in artisan breads, European style pastries and savory breakfast and lunch options.

Check out some of the company’s options at bloombakingco.com.

Bucktui BBQ

Can’t decide between Kansas City ‘cue or something a little spicer? Bucktui BBQ is your answer!

The restaurants says Buck Tui BBQ brings together the flavors of Northeastern Thai cuisine and Kansas City Barbecue with a focus on locally-sourced ingredients, brisket, and smoked meats.

Get a taste for what Bucktui BBQ has to offer through the restaurant’s online menu.

Cheesy Street

Get a little cheesy because grilled cheese and mac & cheese isn’t just on the kids menu anymore.

Cheesy Street offers all kinds of creative spins on the classics. Vegan and gluten free bread options are also available.

Learn more about what Cheesy Street is bringing to the NFL Draft at cheesystreetkc.fun/menu.

Chef J BBQ

CHEF J BBQ offers hickory smoked meats. All options are smoked over a real wood fire.

Served as plates, platters, and sandwiches, each option also comes with a side of pickled onions, sweet pickles, smoked jalapeño, bread, and a choice of sauce.

Chefjbbq.com has the full menu that is offered.

Donutology

Find the perfect donut for your personality at Donutology.

Donutology starts by picking your favorite donut. Top it with icings, toppings and drizzles for the perfect option for a morning, or an afternoon, exploring the NFL Draft.

Checkout some of your creative options at donutology.com/menu-page.

Hereford House

Hereford House has served Kansas City for more than 65 years.

The steakhouse started near the stockyard area of downtown Kansas City and now it will become a legend decades later at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Learn more about Hereford House’s rich history in Kansas City and what the restaurant has to offer at herefordhouse.com.

Jazzy B’s

Jazzy B’s food truck is heading downtown to serve everything from crab balls and Armadilla eggs to barbecue sandwiches, burgers, wraps, and tacos.

This food truck is your stop if you are with a group and everyone wants a little something different.

Learn more at Jazzy B’s.

KC Mac N’ Co.

KC Mac N’ Co. describes itself as a Black-Owned Macaroni N’ Cheese Concept.

The restaurant first opened in July 2021 and has been a hit ever since.

Check out some of the cheese options on the restaurant’s Instagram page.

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop and Satay Bar

Dubbed Kansas City’s favorite Thai Noodle Shop, Lulu’s is ready to treat guests to a treat.

The restaurant says all of its meals are created in the same way they were to serve a family in Bangkok.

Lulu’s is ready to sling noodles and serve up some of its own traditional menu at the NFL Draft.

Mission Taco Joint

West coast comes to the Midwest via Mission Taco Joint and the restaurant’s Cali street food.

Take a bite out of their tacos, burritos, tortas, and sides with your favorite options.

Find the restaurant’s entire menu at missiontacojoint.com/menu.

Poio

Poio believes its authentic Mexican cuisine will be a hit at the 2023 NFL Draft.’

Serving up everything from nachos and sandwiches to ribs and chicken, Poio puts their own twist on Kansas City staples.

Order up something with jackfruit or try the maduros.

The rest of the menu can be found at poiomexicanbbq.com.

Q39

It isn’t an event in Kansas City if traditional Kansas City barbecue isn’t involved.

Enter Q39 to the NFL Draft stage.

Q39’s menu is where you’ll find traditional KC-style barbecue and sides like baked beans and fries.

Rye

Rye Restaurants opened in 2012. It serves Midwestern recipes using locally sourced food and flavors.

Co-owners Colby and Megan Garrelts are both award winning chefs. Colby is a 2013 James Beard Foundation Best Chef Midwest award winner and Megan is a James Beard Semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

Sauced

Sauced is described as an urban burger counter.

It serves up chicken sandwiches and burgers with fries. All you’ve gotta answer is “One Hand or Two Hands?”

Choose your options by looking at Sauced’s menu.

Scimeca’s Italian Sausage

Bite into Kansas City history by enjoying a Scimeca’s Italian Sausage. The company has been feeding the city for nearly 90 years.

The restaurant is still serving the original recipe that made it famous.

Think about Italian sausage, chicken Italian sausage, meatballs and more.

Scott’s Kitchen

Scott’s Kitchen is the realization of a barbecue dream in Kansas City. Scott Umscheid won the first Kansas City Barbecue Society event he entered in 2009. The rest is history.

Less than a decade later, Scott decided to open a restaurant and catering company.

Now you can taste some of his award-winning menus.

Smoak Craft Barbecue

Smoak strives to set itself apart from other barbecue options by serving quality hand crafted smoked meats with elevated versions of classic sides.

Learn more about Smoak’s vision at smoakcraftbbq.com.

Taco Nacho KC

Taco Nacho KC stormed onto the Kansas City food scene and was named “Best New Restaurant” in 2022.

The restaurant offers tacos, vegan tacos, quesadillas, burritos, and all kinds of sides.

Taco Nacho KC’s menu can be found online at taconacokc.com/food-menu.

The Granfalloon

The Granfalloon is a mainstay sports bar and restaurant on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza.

Now the Kansas City favorite is picking up and moving to Union Station to feed the NFL Draft crown.

The Granfalloon’s menu offers a little of everything.

There are also a variety of restaurants in the Freight House District behind Union Station, at Crown Center, the Crossroads District, and in the Power and Light District, but all are outside the NFL Draft area.