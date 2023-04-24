A baggage claim carousel at the new Kansas City airport terminal.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of prospects and fans flying into Kansas City to attend the 2023 NFL Draft this week will experience KCI Airport’s new terminal for the first time.

They will also be treated to Kansas City jazz almost as soon as they step into the building.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Monday that musicians will be in the terminal playing live music.

Artists including Bobby Watson, Ben Leifer, Stan Kessler, Roger Wilder, Eric Hitt, Everett Freeman, DeAndre Manning, and Michael Warren will pay tribute to the city’s rich jazz history.

The live music will be performed April 25 through April 27 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

Kansas City’s new terminal opened just two months ago.