KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools will be switching things when the NFL Draft comes to town in a few weeks.

They will be implementing Alternate Methods of Instruction (AMI) during the week of the NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27, the changes will take place. Elementary students will bring home instructional packets on that Wednesday. They will be due back by Monday, May 1.

Students must return their completed packets to receive attendance credit for both days.

Elementary teachers will be available via phone, email or Microsoft Teams from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. during those days.