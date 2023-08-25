KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft exceeded expectations when it comes to its economic impact in Kansas City.

According to data from Visit KC, Kansas City saw a total economic impact of $164.3 million. That includes $108.8 million in direct spending and $55.5 million in induced/indirect impact.

Initial estimates said the draft would bring over $100 million to the city.

Visit KC said of the direct spending, 60% was from accommodations, 18% from food and beverages, 8% from business services, 6% from transportation and about 4% from retail and recreation.

The agency also said the NFL Draft led to a projected $11.2 million in local taxes and $4.8 million in state taxes.

After the three-day event, NFL Draft organizers said the attendance total was estimated at 312,000.

“The resounding success of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City proved once again what our community has known for some time: Kansas City is the nation’s premier sports city,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a release.

Visit KC said the NFL Draft was also exceeded expectations on television and streaming platforms, with 54.4 million viewers over three days. It was also the most engaging and viewed draft on NFL social media of all time, according to the city.

All that exposure meant a lot of talk about Kansas City. From Aug. 27-30, Kansas City was mentioned over 34,000 times through print, online, TV and radio, according to Visit KC.

“As a community, we cannot underestimate the impact of tens of millions of people learning about Kansas City through this event,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said in a statement.

“Whether someone chooses to come with friends for a visit or relocates their family here, our businesses – large and small – continue seeing unprecedented opportunity from Kansas City’s reputation as a welcoming and dynamic destination.”

The 2024 Draft will be located in Detroit.