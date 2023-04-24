KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city’s famous Kansas City barbecue will be on display during the 2023 NFL Draft this week.

The three-day event will allow some of Kansas City’s best pitmasters, restaurants, and food trucks to introduce thousands of people to KC’s key cuisine.

There’s even a special event planned to highlight tastes of Kansas City barbecue.

The “Kansas City Smoke Show” will take place Saturday, April 29, starting at 9:30 a.m. It will be held at the NFL Draft Experience.

The day-long celebration will feature smoking and cooking competitions, a rib eating contest, and BBQ samples for the thousands of people attending the Draft.

The show’s name comes from the smokers used to smoke the meat that fans will soon see, and smell, in the Union Station area.

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitch Schwartz will host the show. It will feature some of the biggest names in Kansas City barbecue including Joe’s KC, Gates, Arthur Bryant’s, CHEF J, and Slap’s BBQ.

The NFL planned the special KC Smoke Show just for the 2023 Draft in Kansas City. Admission is free with the NFL OnePass App at the NFL Draft Experience.