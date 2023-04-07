KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Streetcar is getting ready for the 2023 NFL Draft.

On Friday, the KC Streetcar Authority unveiled two new NFL Draft-branded wraps for the streetcars. Kansas City is also adding NFL signs to streetcar stops throughout downtown.

The streetcar team is also checking alignment and streetcar stops to make sure the ride is as smooth as possible for NFL Draft attendees. The KC Streetcar Authority is also testing its plan to handle large crowds and increasing staffing for the event.

Beginning Friday, five KC streetcars will be in service on the route. Riders can anticipate streetcars stopping every 5-7 minutes between 3-10 p.m.

The Streetcar Authority said it’s the first time a service plan like this one has been implemented.

The KC Streetcar will operate with extended hours during the three days of the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Thursday, April 27: 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday, April 28: 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Another change is that the streetcar stop at Union Station will be closed to all passengers from April 26 through the end of the draft.