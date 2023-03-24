KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city will be in the international spotlight next month when it hosts the 2023 NFL Draft.

That includes hosting a TV crew from Germany’s RTL+ Television.

The German network says it’s the first time the three-day event will be broadcast live in Germany.

The broadcasts will be hosted by former New England Patriot Sebastian Vollmer, Former New York Giant Markus Kuhn, and others.

The event will introduce the NFL Draft to the German audience as the NFL continues to expand in the country. While the Draft may seem pretty straightforward, there are certain aspects of it that are different than what a European audience is used to seeing.

Unlike in Europe, the distribution of talent from colleges plays an important role in US sports in order to balance the competition. Because the team with the worst record of the pre-season gets to choose first in the rounds, while the Super Bowl winner comes last to the train. This also explains the importance and extraordinary fascination of the draft process. RTL+ News

Due to the time difference, the live NFL Draft will be shown starting at 12:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, in Germany. There will technically be two live shows on Saturday, April 29, one at 12:30 a.m. and another at 6 p.m.

It’s fitting that the NFL Draft in Kansas City will be shown live in Germany because the Kansas City Chiefs will play a game in Germany next season.

The Chiefs have already been awarded international marketing rights for Germany and Mexico.

The organization hosted a “Draft Haus” during the 2022 NFL Draft when they announced a pick from a bar in Munich, an a watch party for the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game in 2022.

Chiefs preseason games were also broadcast in Germany last season.

Details about when and where the Chiefs will play in Germany is expected to be announced sometime after the 2023 Draft.