KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing Co. is ready to welcome NFL Draft visitors to its house.

The fun begins before Draft Week begins when Boulevard releases its new “Dank 7” Belgian Style IPA. The brewery says the beer is a play on its popular Tank 7.

Dank 7 is a seasonal option with an extra dose of seven different funky pungent hops.

Dank 7 is available on April 20, just days before the 2023 NFL Draft comes to Kansas City.

Draft Week — April 24-30

Boulevard Brewery plans to have specials, giveaways, and drink specials during NFL Draft Week.

610 Radio plans to broadcast live from the Rec Deck on Thursday, April 27.

The brewery also plans to have additional tours and expanded hours to welcome as many football fans as possible to the brewery.

Brewery Hours Wednesday, April 26 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday, April 28 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Rec Deck Thursday, April 27 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday, April 28 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, April 29 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.



“As momentum builds in Kansas City, Boulevard Brewing Company is excited to welcome visitors

and locals alike to experience the exciting new events and releases we have in store for the month of April,” Amber Ayres, director of consumer experience at Boulevard Brewing Company, said.

Find a list of beers Boulevard Brewery is pouring at the Beer Hall online at Boulevard.com.