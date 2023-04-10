KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City is less than three weeks away.

As the main event takes shape, other parties are popping up around town.

KC Draft Fest is bringing the party to City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen in the Crossroads from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

It’s so big, it will take up two locations near East 18th Street and Holmes Street.

Visitors will find a beer garden located inside City Barrel and the brewery’s parking lot. Inside there will be local brews and cocktails featuring Kansas City-area distilleries, including:

City Barrel

Strange Days

Stockyards

Big Rip Brewing

West Bottoms Whiskey

Mean Mule

Restless Spirit

Across the street in the parking lot of the Lyric Opera, there will be live music and the following Food Trucks:

Taco Republic

Street Wings

Jus Chillin’ n Grillin’

TC’s Fully Loaded

Savage Saloon

Kansas City radio stations will also be broadcasting live from the festival.

Tickets are $25 a person, and available online, or $30 at the door.

The beer garden side of the fun is only for adults 21 and older. The food truck area is open to anyone with a ticket.

The event is rain or shine.