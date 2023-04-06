KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city will literally roll out part of its plan for the NFL Draft in Kansas City starting Friday.

the KC Streetcar will receive a new NFL Draft-branded wrap and NFL signs will added to KC Streetcar stops throughout Downtown.

The streetcar team is also checking alignment and streetcar stops to make sure the ride is as smooth as possible. It is also testing its plan to handle large crowds and increasing staffing for the event.

Beginning April 7, five KC Streetcars will be in service on the route. Riders can anticipate streetcars stopping every 5-7 minutes between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Streetcar Authority said it’s the first time a service plan like this one has been implemented.

The KC Streetcar will operate with extended hours during the three days of the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Another change is that the streetcar stop at Union Station will be closed to all passengers from Wednesday, April 26 through the end of the draft.