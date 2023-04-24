KANSAS CITY, Kan. — You won’t hear many players relate themselves to Heath Ledger’s portrayal of The Joker in The Dark Knight, but Isreal Watson doesn’t mind it.

“He has this like this crazy mindset where he seems like a bad guy, but he’s really like getting one mission, one job done, so that’s kind of how I feel like,” Watson said, referring to The Joker.

“Yeah, like a mirror image.”

It helps that Watson had a mirror image to look up to. His father, Kimble Anders—the recently inducted Chiefs Hall of Famer—has been giving him advice.

“Just be prepared, it’s going to be ups and downs from it, and then just be happy in that moment. Not everybody gets the opportunity to be in the NFL. I’m really just taking it day by day to see a better day.”

Football has been his life. His football career has been a well-traveled life.

The receiver attended Shawnee Mission West High School before going to Butler Community College. He then took a year off of school. After that, he attended New Mexico Highlands and finally, Southwest Oklahoma State.

After a senior year with over 70 catches and 750 yards receiving, he’s looking forward to completing the dream to play professionally, recently working out for the Pittsburgh Steelers and hometown Kansas City Chiefs, among other teams.

“It’s an exciting feeling man, I’ve been looking forward to this my whole life. I feel like I’ve been preparing for this the whole time, so it’s a feel-good story with the draft in Kansas City.”

As the anticipation builds for Watson, he knows what he needs to work on.

“I’ve been told the most is just to work on my routes, just get a little more crisp, a little more smoother, that’s really about it. Everything else in my game is pretty good, ’cause you know at the next level, you have to be a step faster and have little details in your game.”

So as he hopes to hear his name called from the Chiefs or any other team in a couple of weeks, he’s been putting in plenty of hours. He feels he hasn’t reached his full potential yet, but he’s excited about the potential to play in the NFL, following in the footsteps of his father.