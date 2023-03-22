KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and brother, Philadelphia center Jason Kelce are going from “Live from New York” to Live in Kansas City.

After hosting Saturday Night Live earlier this month, Travis apparently caught the live-show bug.

Wednesday, the Kelce brothers announced “new news” on their wildly popular New Heights Podcast.

The brothers are bringing the show to Kansas City.

“New Heights Live” at the Music Hall will take place the Wednesday before the 2023 NFL Draft begins.

“April 26 at the Kansas City Music Hall. We’re really doing this. Those are dates and a venue. That means we’re really doing this Wednesday April 26th at the Kansas City Music Hall,” Travis Kelce said.

“We’ll have surprise guests, giveaways, and maybe we’ll even sign your baby,” Jason Kelce said.

Tickets for the one-day-only event go on sale to the general public Friday, March 24, at 11 a.m.

“I’m sweating right now. This is intense. I don’t know if we’re ready for this,” Travis said.

The Kelce brothers may not be ready for the live show, but fans will show up for it.

Kelce warns fans the show will be live and it will not be censored.

The brothers also went live from Arizona before the Super Bowl, but the show was not in front of a live crowd.