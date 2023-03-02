INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NFL Combine is a place for underrated players to shine and that’s what two Kansas City natives are doing.

North Kansas City alum Adetomiwa Adebawore and Ruskin alum Ikenna Enechukwu are both defensive linemen who were both projected to be taken after the third round of the NFL Draft in April.

Their on-field performance at the Combine may have changed that view for some teams.

Adebawore, who went to college at Northwestern, ran a 4.49 forty-yard dash, one of the fastest times run by a defensive lineman at the NFL Combine.

He followed that up with a 37.5-inch vertical jump and a 10 feet 5-inch broad jump at 6’2, 282 pounds. Scouts raved about Adebawore’s performance at the Senior Bowl and this performance adds to that.

Enechukwu also impressed scouts at the East-West Shrine Bowl and added on to that with a 4.7 40-yard dash at 6’4, 264 pounds along with a 31.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot broad jump.

The two KCMO natives may have guaranteed hearing their names called in their hometown in April.