KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of football fans will have the chance to get as close as possible to future NFL Stars at the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station later this month.

The fans will have to go through their own type of selection process to earn entry into the coveted area.

Draft “Inner Circle” Raffle

Courtyard by Marriott says it will raffle off 32 pair of tickets to fans representing each of the 32 NFL teams. Those fans will get access to the company’s exclusive “Draft Inner Circle” area near the stage at Union Station beginning April 27.

Fans who want to enter the ticket raffle need to be at the Courtyard by Marriott Kansas City Downtown on Wednesday, April 26, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Raffle Requirements Use the Marriott Bonvoy app and show their Bonvoy member number upon arrival at the hotel Fans are also required to listen to a talk about football at the hotel’s Bistro Bar



Raffle winners will be selected at the event. Each winner gets a pair of tickets to watch the draft near the stage at Union Station on either Day 1, 2, or 3.

Redeem points for tickets

Marriott Bonvoy Members can also redeem points for tickets to the coveted Inner Circle at the NFL Draft.

Beginning April 12 at 11 a.m., members can redeem 3,200 Bonvoy points for one of 16 Draft Ticket packages. There are packages available for all three days of the draft, but will likely go quickly.

Each package includes 2 tickets to the Courtyard VIP Fan Zone with food and drinks.

In addition, one fan will win the chance to announce a Draft Pick during the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, using points.

The auction for that experience opens April 12 at 11 a.m. Bidding closes on April 18.