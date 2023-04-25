KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new pop-up store opening downtown just in time for the NFL Draft.

The Klutch Athletics by New Balance pop-up store is a partnership between the athleticwear company and Rich Paul. Paul is a sports agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group.

The store is located at 1380 Main Street in the Power and Light District and will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Wednesday.

Thursday the store is open to the public from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. following a private function.

To celebrate the launch, Klutch Athletics plans to host a community event and field day with Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young.

Dozens of Kansas City children from the Boys and Girls Club will be invited to the event.

Klutch Athletics also plans to work with Good Sports to donate sports equipment to the local Kansas City Boys and Girls Club and unveil a new mural to help inspire young athletes.