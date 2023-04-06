BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Tickets for “Kelce Jam” hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce go on sale to the public Friday, April 7th at 10 a.m.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

After deciding to go to the music festival at Azura Amphitheater, fans will need to decide which ticket to buy.

The event is all ages, but children 5 and under do not require a ticket if parents buy reserved seating.

Tickets

VIP TICKET

Price: $225

The ticket with the hefty price includes access to the VIP Pit in front of the stage and a VIP Lounge. Ticketholders will be treated to Q39 BBQ, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, and a cash bar.

The tickets also come with access to dedicated VIP-Only restrooms, and early entry into the venue.

GENERAL ADMISSION PIT

Price: $90

Dropping $90 on the festival will get you access to the action fright in front of the stage.

RESERVED SEATING

Price: $60+

Reserved seating includes an actual seat with a back at Azura Amphitheater.

LAWN

Price: $50

General admission tickets are $50 each and give you access to the festival.

Food

Kelce handpicked the music for the event. He also chose what would be served to fans attending the festival.

Joe’s BBQ will be at Azura Amphitheater serving up some of the tight end star’s favorites.

The popular joint will offer a special “Kelce Combo.” Creators say it includes the best of Cleveland and Kansas City with a rib and sausage combo. It also has a Cleveland mustard inspired BBQ sauce.

If barbecue isn’t your thing, there will also be hot dogs, pretzels, nachos, soda, water, beer and liquor.