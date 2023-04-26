KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new IRIS transportation announced the extension of its service zones for riders for the NFL Draft weekend.

The service is expected to start from the Northland to the south of the river in Kansas City.

Riders can begin booking trips on the IRIS app to the draft will have to search “NFL Draft” and select the stop at 27th and McGee Trafficway. The expanded area includes the County Club Plaza, much of Kansas City north of 31st Street, and areas near the Sports Complex.

The transportation will operate from 4 a.m. – 11 p.m. during the draft weekend on April 27-29.

Cost: $5 per person when traveling to entertainment districts, including the NFL Draft and the Country Club Plaza. $3 per person per trip within a zone. $3 per person per trip within a zone. $4 per person when traveling between Northland Zones. $10 per booking to and from KCI airport and from to any Northland Zone. An airport trip may have one or more passengers traveling together. Free fare when connecting to the zone’s designated IRIS transfer point. The NFL Draft temporary service expansion area does not include zone transfer points.



The organization says payments are to be made at the time of the booking on the app or the IRIS website when booking rides.

Here are some other options that riders can book their rides:

Download the IRIS app from RideCo in the Google Play store or the App Store. Enter your destination address. Riders will see the trip displayed in your upcoming trip list. The app will provide a window during which you’ll be picked up for your trip. Keep the app open to stay informed on your ride status. Customers using the app will get a notification when their ride is arriving at their pickup location.

Call 816-205-8211