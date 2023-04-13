KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pro sports will collide in Kansas City later this month, and fans can be in the middle of the fun.
NFL Alumni will host a Draft Pro-Am & Experience at the National Golf Club of Kansas City. The event is scheduled for April 27, the opening day of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The event supports the NFL Player Care Foundation, NFL Alumni Chapters and local charities.
The list of NFL Legends and Hall of Famers already scheduled to appear are:
- Bobby Bell
- Jonathan Ogden
- Bart Oates
- Santonio Holmes
- Will Shields
- Brad Edwards
Participants will play gold on the course at The National Golf Club, designed by Tom Watson, while mingling with NFL Legends.
There is an exclusive NFL Alumni Chalk Talk from NFL Hall of Famers along with gifts to all participants.
Event Schedule
NFL Alumni Draft Pro-Am Golf Event — Round 1
- 9 – 10:45 a.m.: Registration, Breakfast & Warmup
- 10:45 a.m.: Opening Ceremony
- 11 a.m.: Shot Gun Start
- 18 holes including 9 holes with an NFL Alumni member
- Gourmet lunch stations on course
- On-course golf and football skills contests
- 4 – 5:30 p.m.: Cocktail reception with tailgate theme
- 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.: Awards and NFL Alumni Player Chalk-talk
- 6:15 – 7:00 p.m.: Dinner
- 7 p.m.: NFL Draft viewing from feed
- Post-golf awards party and fun:
- Alumni player autograph sessions
Plus:
- Optional Skins Game
- Par 3 Challenge for Charity
- Unique gifts for all participants and awesome awards for the winners of all events
- PGA Professionals are welcome to be part of any foursome
The price is $5,600 per foursome. More information about the event is available at NFLAAGolf.com.