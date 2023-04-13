KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pro sports will collide in Kansas City later this month, and fans can be in the middle of the fun.

NFL Alumni will host a Draft Pro-Am & Experience at the National Golf Club of Kansas City. The event is scheduled for April 27, the opening day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The event supports the NFL Player Care Foundation, NFL Alumni Chapters and local charities.

The list of NFL Legends and Hall of Famers already scheduled to appear are:

Bobby Bell

Jonathan Ogden

Bart Oates

Santonio Holmes

Will Shields

Brad Edwards

Participants will play gold on the course at The National Golf Club, designed by Tom Watson, while mingling with NFL Legends.

There is an exclusive NFL Alumni Chalk Talk from NFL Hall of Famers along with gifts to all participants.

Event Schedule

NFL Alumni Draft Pro-Am Golf Event — Round 1

9 – 10:45 a.m.: Registration, Breakfast & Warmup

10:45 a.m.: Opening Ceremony

11 a.m.: Shot Gun Start 18 holes including 9 holes with an NFL Alumni member Gourmet lunch stations on course On-course golf and football skills contests



4 – 5:30 p.m.: Cocktail reception with tailgate theme

5:30 – 6:15 p.m.: Awards and NFL Alumni Player Chalk-talk

6:15 – 7:00 p.m.: Dinner

7 p.m.: NFL Draft viewing from feed

Post-golf awards party and fun: Alumni player autograph sessions



Plus:

Optional Skins Game

Par 3 Challenge for Charity

Unique gifts for all participants and awesome awards for the winners of all events

PGA Professionals are welcome to be part of any foursome

The price is $5,600 per foursome. More information about the event is available at NFLAAGolf.com.