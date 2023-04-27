KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As is the case with parking gates for most Kansas City Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL Fan Experience outside of Union Station on the lawn of the WWI Museum and Liberty Memorial is opening a little earlier than the expected time of 12 p.m. on Thursday.

FOX4’s Tia Johnson reports that large crowds led organizers to open gates at 11:30 a.m.

The NFL Draft Experience is a free interactive football theme park. Fans are required to download the NFL OnePass app and register. Adults are able to register for their children.

As fans file in and take in all the event has to offer, the NFL Draft Red Carpet will kick off at 4:45 p.m. where top prospects will make their entrance before learning where they’ll play next season.

Before the draft itself begins at 7 p.m., Kansas City’s Oleta Adams will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The Military District of Washington’s Joint Armed Forces Color Guard and the United States Army Field Band Drummers will present the flag as Brittney Spencer sings the national anthem from the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Kansas City party band “Lost Wax” will play in between Draft Selections daily. Following the first round, the first of three draft concerts will take place on the grounds with Fall Out Boy performing on Thursday.