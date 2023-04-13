KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be 17 prospects at Union Station waiting to hear their name called during the 2023 NFL Draft.

These prospects will be in attendance for the NFL Draft:

WR Jordan Addison, USC

LB Will Anderson, Alabama

DB Brian Branch, Alabama

DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

QB Will Levis, Kentucky

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

DE Keion White, Georgia Tech

DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

The Carolina Panthers traded the Chicago Bears for the first overall pick and are widely speculated to take a quarterback.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the last pick in the first round at 31st overall and have 10 total picks in the draft.

The first round of the draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.