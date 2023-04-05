KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City will have a lasting impact on the metro.

NFL Green focuses on environmental projects to incorporate in league events, like the draft.

This year, NFL Green is partnering with Kansas City Community Gardens, Verizon, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Mimi’s Pantry to plant an orchard of fruit trees.

The orchard will be located near Vivion Road in Riverside.

Volunteers plan to plant more than 50 fruit trees, 4 bush cherries and nearly 100 feet of blackberry beds.

Fruit grown in the orchard will be available to the people Mimi’s Pantry helps. The pantry will also host free cooking workshops to teach people how to use the fruit.

Mimi’s Pantry works with low-income residents living in Clay and Platte Counties. The pantry says the orchard will increase the families it will be able to help.