KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans in town for the 2023 NFL Draft set two transportation records by using public transportation and e-scooters.

According to Bird more than 5,000 people used its scooters to get around Kansas City between April 27 and April 29.

The majority of riders rode Bird scooters from Union Station to the south and the Power and Light District to the north, according to the company.

Daily rides in Kansas City jumped an average of more than 700% during the event.

Congestion near Union Station became more of an issue leading up to the NFL Draft. Bird says ridership increased during that time as well.

Peak ridership took place around 5 p.m. on Thursday, about two hours before the draft started. According to Bird there were more than 800 rides on scooters between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday evening. The company said the rides are a 1500% increase from the same hour the previous week.

The company brought in hundreds of additional scooters for the 2023 NFL Draft. There was also specific scooter parking near Union Station.

In addition to scooters, the KC Streetcar Authority said it set ridership records during the NFL Draft. More than 21,600 passengers used the streetcar to get around the area.