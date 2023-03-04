INDIANAPOLIS — The influence of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has already hit the next wave of NFL Draft prospects.

Former Florida Gator and top quarterback prospect Anthony Richardson has been the star of the 2023 NFL Combine.

He has boasted astounding numbers as a 6’4, 244-pound quarterback: his 4.43 40-yard dash, 40.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot 9-inch broad jump have broken several Combine records to go with his powerful throwing ability.

The day before his on-field performance, he talked about how he wanted to be like some of the great quarterbacks of the NFL.

“I want to be a legend,” Richardson said on Friday.

“I want to be like Patrick Mahomes, I want to be like Tom Brady, I want to be one of the greats. I will be one of the greats because I’m willing to work that hard and get to that point.”

“I feel like I’m gonna be one of the greats in the next few years.”

Those are high standards for Richardson, who will be 22 by the time his rookie season begins.

Mahomes has accomplished as much success as a 27-year-old quarterback can imagine, with two MVPs, two Super Bowls and two Super Bowl MVPs.

By the time Brady was 27, he already had won two Super Bowls and won a third after he turned 27 in 2004.

In his last season at Florida, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards (176-327-53.8%, 17 TDs, nine INTs) and rushed for 654 yards and nine scores (103 carries, 6.3 per) in 12 games.

While it’s risky to compare any college prospect to future Hall of Famers, Richardson has all of the tools and the talent to make it happen.