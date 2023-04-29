KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL fans from all over came in large numbers to the first ever NFL Draft held in Kansas City.

The attendance total for all three days was 312,000.

The first night of the NFL Draft saw the highest number of all three days with 125,000 people showing up on Thursday. Night two brought in 84,000 people on Friday and day three had an attendance of 103,000.

Kansas City impressed an abundance of people and was lauded by many for the efforts before and during the NFL Draft.

Round 1 of the draft also drew in an audience of 11 million people, shining a prime spotlight on Kansas City.