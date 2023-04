KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People are being asked to evacuate the NFL Draft area due to severe weather in the area.

Strong wind gusts over 40 miles per hour made the site a safety hazard. Thundercat was supposed to perform.

⚠️ Due to strong wind gusts, the #NFLDraft site in downtown Kansas City is being evacuated. 46 mph wind gust at the airport…can certainly topple tents & canopies. @fox4kc @fox4wx — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) April 29, 2023

Fans were also alerted through the NFL OnePass app and throughout the draft experience.

The draft site was later reopened for the Thundercat concert.