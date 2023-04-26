KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The grounds of the National World War I Museum and Memorial are filled with activities for kids to do Thursday when the NFL Draft Experience begins for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Unique to the event this year is a Chiefs Kingdom Experience that will be on the north lawn of the memorial overlooking the draft stage.

“How about this? It’s pretty insane,” Kansas City Chiefs Chief Marketing Officer Lara Krug said during a news conference on the north lawn Wednesday.

Fans can walk through a tunnel and onto a makeshift field if they come to the Chiefs Kingdom Experience, just like players do at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“The music, the smoke, the pyro, you will be able to experience and learn so much about the Kansas City Chiefs and Lamar Hunt’s impact obviously on this National Football League,” Krug continued.

Also on the north lawn will be the Chiefs three Super Bowl trophies that they’ve won in franchise history, in calendar years 1970, 2020, and 2023.

On the south lawn is the traditional NFL Draft Experience where fans can test how fast they are, going up against some of the league’s quickest.

“You can run a digital 40 against Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry,” NFL Senior Director of Events Nicki Ewell said during a press conference on the south lawn Wednesday.

Ewell also warned fans this will not be like the Chiefs’ last two Super Bowl parades.

“This takes years to develop,” she continued. “We’ve been here a dozen times to make sure that we’ve got this site as buttoned up as possible, so you’re going to see all the fence around. You’re not going to be able to just converge on the site.”

Also on the south lawn, there’s an autograph table where players can sign memorabilia for fans. There’s a small field where the Chiefs and the NFL were putting on drills for kids Wednesday.

The NFL sent out a memo that afternoon through their One Pass app reminding folks that just because they’ve registered to come to the draft, it doesn’t guarantee them a spot.

At the news conference Wednesday, Ewell said she expects the league to hit their 60,000 limit capacity, but that may not happen on Friday and Saturday. She advises people who don’t want to put up with large crowds to attend the draft on Friday and Saturday as opposed to Thursday.

If you’re coming on Thursday, arrive early. The draft experience opens at noon.