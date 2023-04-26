KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of football fans will visit Union Station and the WWI Museum and Memorial over the next three days.

With all of the anticipation, NFL Draft organizers warn that fans may want to wait another day or two before heading to the event.

Fans who registered through the NFL OnePass App received a message Wednesday warning that the event may reach capacity at times.

Your NFL OnePass registration does not guarantee entry to the Draft, capacity is limited. Check out the attractions for Friday and Saturday! NFL OnePass App Alert

Draft organizers say the event’s capacity is 60,000 people. So far more than 100,000 fans have registered through the OnePass App to attend the 2023 NFL Draft.

If the crowd reaches capacity, fans will not be allowed into the event until others leave.

It is anticipated that the largest crowd could attend the event Thursday afternoon and evening because that is when 17 prospects will walk the red carpet and are expected to be drafted.

Each fan who wants to go inside the NFL Draft Experience must register through the NFL OnePass app. While admission is free, fans will not be allowed inside without registration.

The NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience opens at 12 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The area opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday and fans will also be treated to the KC Smoke Show starting at 9:30 a.m.