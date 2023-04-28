KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Students at Frank Rushton Elementary School had their own NFL Draft experience Friday.

The school celebrated a big donation in the form of a new play space from NFL Play 60 and The American Heart Association.

NFL Play 60 is the league’s national youth health and fitness campaign that encourages kids to get physically active for at least 60 minutes per day.

It was a $20,000 donation.

“We talk about obesity, and we want to make sure that students are really aware of their own body and what they put in it is what comes out,” Janell Waters, principal, said.

In addition, the American Heart Association placed recess kits in each of the classrooms to help provide additional activities for students throughout the day.

“We’re really excited about being able to have kids go out and get about 60 minutes of exercise every day to keep their heart happy,” Kevin Harker, Executive Vice President for the American Heart Association, said.



“So the students are aware of how health plays a role in our academics and so we feed our brain, we feed our body,” Waters said. “We make the all-around student here at Frank Rushton.”

Every year NFL Play 60 and the American Heart Association team up and donate a play space at a local school.