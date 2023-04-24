KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Draft is working to leave Kansas City a little “greener” than when the event arrived.

NFL Green is working with Bridging the Gap, Verizon, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Kansas City Sports Commission to plant dozens of trees in Dunbar Park.

The park is located at East 36th Street South and Oakley Avenue in Kansas City. People living in the neighborhood around the park say new trees are a priority for them.

Now, thanks to the NFL’s environmental arm 25 trees will be added along the walking path in the park. Trees will also be added near benches and the playground.

“We want to leave a positive green legacy in the city that hosts these terrific events. We’re kicking off our project this week with a greening project here at Dunbar Park,” Susan Groh, NFL Green Associate Director, said.

The Dunbar Park project is just one of several greening projects NFL Green has planned for Kansas City.

“We planted a whole fruit tree orchard at Mimi’s Pantry to help provide fresh produce to that pantry, which is great. And then we’re planning a couple more projects. We will be building a vegetable garden at Central Middle School later this week,” Groh.

These projects are similar to other projects NFL Green has helped plan in other cities that have hosted the NFL Draft. Each project has its own impact on communities.

“After this park project there will be more shade, more beauty, more cooling in this area, which is important to this area, but also the impact of those vegetable gardens. That has a lasting legacy. Folks rely on those to have fresh produce, reduce their grocery bills,” Groh said.

NFL Green will also be involved in tomato days with Lowes. The partnership will allow people to get fresh produce and grow their own gardens.

Tomato days takes place at Kansas City Community Gardens. It focuses on helping low-income families afford fresh vegetable plants to add to their own gardens.