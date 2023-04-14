The official NFL logo is seen on the back of a hat in Los Angeles on July 21, 2020. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans going to the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City will be sure to show off their team pride.

The NFL is making it easy for each fanbase to upgrade options and impress other fans while at the Draft.

The NFL Shop will be located across the Draft and NFL Draft Experience. Organizers say the shops will have the largest assortment of NFL Draft merchandise available.

NFL Shop Locations

North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial Bottom of the Memorial steps.

South Side of the National WWI Museum and Memorial Inside Experience by Main Entry 1, on the right side of Liberty Memorial Mall Across from the Play 60 Football Field

Outside of Main Entry 1 on the Southwest corner of Memorial Drive and Wyandotte Street

NFL Shop Hours

Thursday, April 27th 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, April 28th 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29th 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

