KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off from Kansas City on Thursday, and hundreds of NFL prospects are hoping to hear their name called.
Seventeen athletes were invited to the draft, ready to walk across the stage and shake hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
But first they walked the NFL Draft red carpet, dressed to the nines for one of the biggest nights of their lives.
See photos from the red carpet in the slideshow below. FOX4 will update as the event continues.
The first round of the NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.