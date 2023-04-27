KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off from Kansas City on Thursday, and hundreds of NFL prospects are hoping to hear their name called.

Seventeen athletes were invited to the draft, ready to walk across the stage and shake hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

But first they walked the NFL Draft red carpet, dressed to the nines for one of the biggest nights of their lives.

See photos from the red carpet in the slideshow below. FOX4 will update as the event continues.

The first round of the NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Zay Flowers at the 2023 NFL Draft Red Carpet in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27, 2023. (Photo by Rob Collins/FOX4)

Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)