KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Special Olympics Missouri and Kansas announced an athlete from each program will be co-announcing a pick on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City on Saturday, April 29.

Richard Scott from Special Olympics Missouri and Josh Alters from Special Olympics Kansas will make the pick for the Minnesota Vikings.

Lee’s Summit resident Scott has participated as a multi-sport athlete with Special Olympics Missouri for over 28 years and competed in many sports including flag football.

In 1999, Richard was selected to represent the USA in tennis at the 1999 Special Olympics World Games in North Carolina. In addition, he was chosen to represent Missouri in Unified Golf at the 2010 Special Olympics National Games in Nebraska.

Last year, Richard and his Unified flag football team represented Missouri at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, where they won the bronze medal.

Topeka native, Alters has been a Special Olympics Kansas athlete for the last 38 years and also competed in many sports such as flag football and track and field.

Alters was selected to compete in the first-ever USA National Games held in Ames, Iowa in 2006 as a swimmer where he came home with a gold medal in the 50-meter freestyle. In addition, Alters also competed at the 2022 USA Games in Orlando as a bocce athlete and came home with gold medals in bocce singles and for his 4-person mixed bocce team.

In 2018, Alters was selected to the Special Olympics Kansas Athlete Hall of Fame, and in August of 2022, Josh was hired by Special Olympics Kansas as the Inclusive Leadership Coordinator.