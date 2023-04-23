KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is no shortage of events happening this week during the NFL Draft, and one local clothing company is using its stage to give back to charities in need.

CEO and Founder of The Cherry Company, Thaila Cherry, was a college athlete and created the sportswear in 2012 with women in mind.

“Really wanted to just elevate the beauty of women and just their interest and excitement around sports, but also a lot of female athletes,” Cherry said.

From the KC Current to The Monarchs, and of course, the Kansas City Chiefs, Thaila’s designs don’t just look great, they also give back.

“I think one of the things that most people don’t know about the Cherry Company is that ten percent of our annual revenue goes to non-profits in sports education and entrepreneurship,” Cherry said. “That is so important to our brand and who we are and to our mission.”

She’s hosting a sweet kickoff collection fashion show on Thursday at The Maverick from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The event will feature their new legacy collection and special guests Dante Hall, Diana Flores, Derrick Johnson, and Dwayne Bowe.

“We really just want to elevate young people, people that are in sports and really trying to be their very best and our clothing speaks to that,” Cherry said.

Tickets are 250 dollars and proceeds will benefit local charities Mocsa and ProX. You can buy them on the company’s website.