NFL releases first look at the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Kansas City. Image provided by the Kansas City Sports Commission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft will introduce the world to Kansas City.

Union Station and the WWI Museum and Memorial will provide sweeping backgrounds for the Draft the the NFL Draft Experience.

There’s another feature that will be showcased during the international event.

Union Station’s Bloch Fountain will also be prominently showcased during the NFL Draft. It is located in front of the NFL Draft stage and is one of dozens of fountains around Kansas City.

It was designed by WET Design, according to Union Station. The company also designed the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas.

The fountain is a gift to the city by the H&R Bloch Foundation. It is named in honor of H&R Block’s co-founder, Henry Wollman Bloch.

According to Union Station, the fountain has 232 jets arranged in three rings. The jets can shoot water as high as 60 feet into the air and are choreographed using a computer.

The Bloch Fountain was updated last year to allow its lights to be synchronized with the lights on Union Station.