KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of football fans will converge on Union Station and the WWI Museum and Memorial lawn for the 2023 NFL Draft beginning Thursday afternoon.

Text for Info

To keep everyone as informed as possible, fans are asked to text “NFLDRAFTKCMO” to 888-777. It will allow fans to receive alerts on cell phones.

The alerts will include information about road closures, lost children, medical tents, ride locations, and NFL accessibility routes.

Fan Services

There are multiple tents set up across the NFL Draft site to help fans with any needs they may have while in the experience.

They can be accessed at the following locations:

Near Main Entry 1

Between Radio Row and the NFL Play 360 Field

Autograph Stage

Chiefs Kingdom Experience

Medical Tents

Medical tents are also placed across the large area to assist fans who need help.

The tents can be found at the following locations:

Between the Vince Lombardi Trophies and the Bud Light Bar

Near the WWI Museum and Autograph Stage

Restrooms are also located near each of the guest services and medical tents.

Accessibility Hotline

Anyone with accessibility assistance needs or questions during the 2023 NFL Draft can call the NFL Draft Mobility Hotline at 888-745-1455.

NFL OnePass App

Anyone who plans to attend the 2023 NFL Draft is required to download the NFL OnePass App and register.

No one will be allowed inside the area without the app.