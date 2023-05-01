KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft is over and crews are cleaning up everything that was used to put on the massive show.

While everything has to go, the good news is it won’t be tossed in the trash.

NFL Green is the league’s environmental program. It is donating tons of materials used to build the Draft Theater and Draft Experience to more than 20 Kansas City-area organizations.

Habitat for Humanity is one of the nonprofits benefiting from the NFL’s donation.

“Habitat is here right now picking up a lot of wood, cat 5 cable, a lot of things to use and repurpose. We just had a sewing group in here that took a whole bunch of the décor fabric that you saw all around the footprint. They’ll be making different art installations. Another group is making tote bags out of it,” Susan Groh, Associate Director, NFL Green, said.

Habitat volunteers from the organization spent the day near Union Station loading up lumber, carpet, and other supplies.

“This donation is huge. It is really incredible. We are so happy to get this. Every dollar that’s generated by ReStore goes back into our programming. It directly impacts families in need of a safe and affordable place to call home,” Kellen Jenkins, Habitat for Humanity, said.

Many of the donated supplies from the NFL Draft will be available at one of Kansas City’s ReStore locations.

NFL Green launched in 1993. Since then, employees say it receives recognition for reducing the environmental impact of league events like the Draft.