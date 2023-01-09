KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft when the team lost to the Houston Texans Sunday.

Unless Chicago trades the pick, the Bears will make local history in April. The team will become the first to select a player in the 2023 NFL Draft, hosted in Kansas City.

Plans for the massive event have been underway for years. Members of the Kansas City Sports Commission attended the draft in Las Vegas last year to go behind-the-scenes of the event.

It will take the entire metro to pull it off, including hotels, restaurants, and volunteers to make it as smooth as possible.

Volunteers will be a huge part of the 2023 Draft and all that is planned along with it.

The Kansas City Sports Commission says 7,000 people signed up through the NFL Teammates portal to volunteer. There are so many people interested in helping that the waitlist portal is now officially closed.

The Sports Commission says people in charge of the volunteers are getting organized. Fans will learn if they are chosen to volunteer for the Draft in March.

The Sports Commission says the Draft and NFL Draft Experience will take place between the Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial April 27-29.