Top NFL draft prospect Isaiah Simmons talks to FOX4 before beginning of first round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Isaiah Simmons has first round pedigree and expects to hear his name called on Thursday night when the first night of the virtual NFL Draft takes place.

The former Olathe North standout and Clemson Tiger has versatility on the defensive ball that has captivated NFL scouts, and he spoke with FOX4’s Harold Kuntz mere hours before the first round of the draft began.

Watch his full interview in the video at the top of the page where he chats about his excitement for the big night, what the process has been like and how he’s sold himself to NFL teams, and his love for Olathe North.