KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two days before the NFL draft, three of the top prospects were out and about working in Kansas City serving up meals.

Before they grace the stage and shake the commissioner’s hand, they put in a shift at Raising Cane’s.

“There is going to be so many nerves and so much excitement built up for that day,” Bijan Robinson, a top NFL prospect, said.

“It’s a little surreal just being so close to hearing your name called whenever that may be,” Bryce Young, the projected number one overall pick said.

Excited, nervous – but ready and the phrase for these men this week ‘feeling blessed’ for what’s in store.

“Trying to stay blessed just thanking God for the opportunity, I’ve been working for this for a long time so not really too many crazy emotions right now just trying to stay calm,” CJ Stroud a top NFL prospect said.

Bryce Young, a Heisman trophy winner from Alabama – projected to be the number one overall pick – but he’s not letting that get to him, just lucky for a chance to play the game he loves.

“I don’t feel like I’ll be working, I don’t feel like I’ll have a job because I’m going to be able to do something that I love so I’m super grateful for that to get to do something that is fun for me,” Young said.

Stroud and Robinson were both outstanding college players. Both expected to go in the first round but as the biggest days of their lives approach, they don’t plan on changing their routines.

“For me I’ll just be myself like I know how to do – so just chilling. My friends are out here, my mom, my sister, a couple of my cousins, my old teammates and probably just kick it with them like I always do,” Stroud said.

Robinson, who enjoys listening to the ocean sounds before his biggest moments, plans to stick to that.

“The ocean settles my mind, my heart but I feel like I’m going to have to listen to something,” Robinson said.

So, on the cusp of what will be one of the most memorable days of their lives – they’re taking it in stride and enjoying our city.

“I appreciate the city of Kansas City for letting us come out here and the opportunity to have the draft here and I know this is going to be a special place for me for a long time,” Stroud said.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m just going to focus on what I can control,” Young said.