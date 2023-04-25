BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans will head to Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheater Friday.

Bonner Springs and Kansas City Police Departments have traffic changes in place to help with the crowd.

Anyone heading to the event must enter Azura Amphitheater from State Avenue.

Police will close North 130th Street from K-7 Highway to all through traffic before, during, and immediately after the concert.

General admission ticketholders need to enter Azura Amphitheater from State Avenue to 130th Street, or 126th Street.

Map provided by Bonner Springs Police Department

Fans with VIP tickets, people who are being dropped off and ride share fares will enter the VIP parking lot from State Avenue.

Kelce Jam starts at 6 p.m. Friday evening. There are still a few Lawn and GA Pit tickets left according to the event website.