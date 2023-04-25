KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City metro prospects are hoping to hear their names called at Union Station during the NFL Draft.

A trio of defensive standouts are well aware the Kansas City Chiefs may be looking in their direction.

The journey for Felix Anudike Uzomah, Ikenna Enechukwu and Tomi Adabawore were all different despite all representing Kansas City.

Let’s start north to south. Adabawore attended North Kansas City High School, whose family with royal lineage is anticipating him getting drafted

“They’re excited, they obviously didn’t know much about it when I first started playing as a freshman in high school but know as I’ve gotten successful and kind of been playing more they’ve been watching more and like really into the game now,” he said.

To South KC and former Ruskin Eagle Enechukwu, who’s grateful for the opportunity.

“When I first started I was just trying to get ‘A’ college scholarship I wasn’t even sure I was going to go D-1. But I kept on pursuing my dream, doing my best, trying to be the best version of myself. It’s been a long time since somebody from Ruskin High School even got this opportunity,” he said.

Finally, just a bit south and further east out to Lee’s Summit. Felix Anudike Uzomah, who’s focused on getting better after excelling at K-State after his time as a Lee’s Summit Tiger.

“I’m kind of lighthearted and them going through my film, seeing what type of player I am, very effective pass rusher, very high energy and I feel like that’s coaches and GM’s really like about a player,” he said.

So three guys, all defensive lineman, all from Kansas City. All with a dream to hear their named called at Union Station.

“I grew up right down the street from that place, literally, so to do that, that would be a blessing,” Adabawore said.

“It would just mean so much, everything coming around full circle, to achieve my dreams in the place I grew up,” Enechukwu said.

“I’m a Kansas City guy, to be drafted in Kansas City, my Mom’s proud about it, everybody in my city is proud of it, so I’m excited,” Anudike-Uzomah said.