Fans gather outside the draft theater during the 2023 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men have been charged with burglary and theft after stealing NFL jerseys for top draft picks from areas requiring special NFL Draft access credentials.

41-year old Eric F. Lambkins and 19-year-old Jude Ocanas from Los Angeles, California each face charges of second degree burglary, stealing and a misdemeanor count of trespassing in the first degree.

According to court records, NFL officials reported that three jerseys were stolen from the Nike Room of the NFL Draft on Friday, early in the morning.

Detectives with the KCPD reviewed security footage that showed that the defendants had credentials for the NFL Draft but not for those specific areas and not during that time in the morning.

The jerseys were then stolen, they were valued at $350 each. The jerseys that were stolen were a blue Dallas Cowboys Jersey, a red San Francisco 49ers jersey and a Minnesota Vikings jersey.

Each jersey had number one on the back and were available for the first round picks of those teams.

The defendants were arrested later that Friday as they were attempting to leave for their home state. Two of the jerseys were found in their luggage.